WATCH | Panga, rifle-wielding men forcibly take two pupils from school as teachers watch
Three men armed with pangas and one with a rifle arrived at a primary school in one of Gauteng's townships and forcibly took two children while also threatening staff members.
All that is documented in a video which was posted by Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane with the caption “These thugs must be found.”
In the video, three men can be seen forcibly taking the hysterical children from the school, despite numerous attempts by bystanders to stop them. One of the men can be seen brandishing a panga in a threatening manner towards one of the bystanders who tried to approach them.
Pupil details abduction ordeal that spread panic
