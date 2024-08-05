South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By SowetanLIVE - 05 August 2024 - 10:18

Courtesy of SABC News.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday. 

1 week ago

Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link

The state's claim that singer Kelly Khumalo had received two phone calls from one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial prior to the ...
1 week ago

‘Mncube’s phone not in Vosloorus when Senzo was killed'

Cellphone records presented to court show that a phone belonging to the man the state believes killed Senzo Meyiwa left Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, about ...
1 week ago

