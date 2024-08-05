Two police sergeants are under arrest after one was apprehended during an alleged armed robbery in the Eastern Cape and another was arrested for alleged gender-based violence (GBV) in the Western Cape.
Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said a 38-year-old sergeant is expected to appear in the Malmesbury magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and domestic violence. He was arrested on Friday evening after he allegedly assaulted relatives in Riebeek West.
A 37-year-old sergeant attached to the Cape Town tactical response team was arrested after a robbery at Mthumbane near Port St Johns on Wednesday when his alleged victims fought back, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa.
"It is alleged the sergeant, who is deployed at Port St Johns, was involved in an armed robbery. During the robbery, he was overpowered by the victims, and they managed to disarm him. They alerted police and handed over the firearm to the officials.
"The suspect is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and robbery. As soon as he recovers from his injuries he will appear at the Port St Johns magistrate's court."
TimesLIVE
Two sergeants arrested: one for alleged robbery, other for alleged GBV
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc
