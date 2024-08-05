South Africa

Several injured in multi-vehicle crash on N3 near Pietermaritzburg

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 05 August 2024 - 10:37
A crash on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday left several people injured.
Image: Supplied

A multi-vehicle accident on the N3 southbound near Pietermaritzburg left several people injured on Monday.

Midlands emergency crews and authorities have closed the road near the Peter Brown off-ramp.

Emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said occupants of a taxi were trapped in the vehicle.

Patients are being treated at the scene by ambulance companies.

TimesLIVE

