South Africa

Police on the look for suspects linked to murder of taxi owner

05 August 2024 - 13:50
Koena Mashale Journalist
File photo
File photo
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Police are looking for suspects linked to the murder of a taxi owner in Meadowlands, Soweto.

Spokesperson, Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, the taxi owner was shot by unknown suspects while driving an Audi TT along Reverend [Frederick Samuel] Modise Road.

“Police have opened a case of murder and are searching for the suspects after a man, reported to be the taxi owner, was allegedly shot and killed...on Sunday, 4 August 2024, at approximately 14:45,” said Masondo.

He said the motive for the murder was unknown.

Lengthy jail terms for taxi owners turned hitmen in Atteridgeville

Two taxi owners who went on a spree of violence against rivals have been sentenced to life imprisonment thanks to a decorated police officer who took ...
News
10 months ago

Life in jail for men who murdered taxi owner

Three men were each sentenced to life and 10 years' imprisonment by the Mtunzini circuit court on Wednesday for the murder of taxi owner Nduduzo ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Survivor relives horrific Kanana tavern shooting
Contraband confiscated in Sun City Prison raid