Police on the look for suspects linked to murder of taxi owner

Police are looking for suspects linked to the murder of a taxi owner in Meadowlands, Soweto.
Spokesperson, Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, the taxi owner was shot by unknown suspects while driving an Audi TT along Reverend [Frederick Samuel] Modise Road.
“Police have opened a case of murder and are searching for the suspects after a man, reported to be the taxi owner, was allegedly shot and killed...on Sunday, 4 August 2024, at approximately 14:45,” said Masondo.
He said the motive for the murder was unknown.
