One of the text messages read: "Apparently, they [black pupils] still have leftover emotions from it [apartheid]."
Mabona said the department would not interfere with the SGB's verdict as it was empowered by the SA Schools Act to conduct such affairs.
On the next step, Mabona said: “This recourse, which the MEC has decided to pursue, will not investigate the 12 learners, but rather allegations that racism exists at the school. This decision is further motivated by the fact that the report of the SGB’s ruling makes no mention of racism or discrimination against learners, whereas there has been a strong presumption of the existence of such at the school.
"The terms of reference in relation to this inquiry, which will outline what the investigation seeks to uncover, will be communicated upon appointment of a relevant independent investigative body in due course."
Chiloane said the department was dedicated to ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all pupils.
"In light of these developments, we call for all concerned stakeholders to allow the school to continue with learning and teaching in this critical time where examinations are being conducted,” said Chiloane.
MEC launches new racism probe at Pretoria Girls high
School principal remains suspended
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Gauteng MEC for education, Matome Chiloane, says he will launch an independent investigation into Pretoria High School for Girls to determine whether a culture of racism exists at the school.
This follows the school governing body (SGB) finding a group of grade 12 pupils not guilty on allegations of racial misconduct.
However, the principal, Phillipa Erasmus, remains suspended, Chiloane's spokesperson Xolani Mkhwente said on Sunday.
She was suspended last week.
"However, the principal’s suspension is a different labour relations issue and not mated by the SGB, but by the HOD [head of department]. Her precautionary suspension will only be lifted by the HOD after the labour relations investigation," said Mkhwemte.
Provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department respected the SGB's decision.
"According to the report outlining the charges and ruling, the SGB found the implicated learners not guilty of the charges of violence and bullying, disruptive behaviour and violation of school rules due to insufficient evidence. The charges against the learners included violence and bullying, disruptive behaviour and violation of school rules," said Mabona.
"The report mentions a WhatsApp group, whose discussions and exchanges within were examined during the disciplinary hearing. These discussions were part of the evidence presented against the implicated learners.
"However, according to the SGB, the content from the WhatsApp group was found to be inconclusive and did not substantiate the charges of violence, bullying, or disruptive behaviour. The SGB’s ruling further stated inconsistencies in the testimonies and lack of solid evidence from the WhatsApp group contributed to the decision of the SGB to find the learners not guilty."
