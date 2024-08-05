Cops probe well-know pastor's 'abduction' of two pupils from school brandishing a panga

"Disturbingly, another man is seen grabbing two learners, who were caught in the crossfire of this violent ordeal, while another is wielding an assault rifle. This violent and appalling behaviour has no place in our schools or our society. On the day of the incident, the father of the children had a meeting with the principal in the morning.
A team of detectives is currently taking statements following an altercation at a school in Katlehong, on the East Rand, where armed men forcefully removed two children.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe on Monday night said statements were being taken from witnesses and suspects at the local police station.
"GP [Gauteng] police are investigating an incident in which heavily armed men and a man wielding a panga can be seen at a primary school in Katlehong."
In videos widely circulated on social media, three men can be seen forcibly taking two hysterical children from the school, despite numerous attempts by bystanders to stop them.
One of the men can be seen brandishing a panga in a threatening manner towards one of the bystanders who tried to approach them.
The children are taken out to the street to a waiting car, accompanied by a man holding a rifle.
In the video, bystanders – presumably staff members – can be heard shouting at the men to let the children go, asking why they were taking the children. However, every attempt to get closer is met with the aggressive display of raised pangas.
Education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said a preliminary report revealed that there is conflict between two families over the custody of the boy pupils enrolled at the school.
They are in grades R and 2.
Mabona said the matter has been escalating.
"It is said that the mother of the children passed away in April this year, leading to a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family. In a series of shocking videos that have gone viral on social media, a well-known South African pastor is seen wielding pangas and threatening to attack teachers on the school premises," said Mabona.
"Disturbingly, another man is seen grabbing two learners, who were caught in the crossfire of this violent ordeal, while another is wielding an assault rifle. This violent and appalling behaviour has no place in our schools or our society. On the day of the incident, the father of the children had a meeting with the principal in the morning.
"Later in the day, the maternal grandmother, who is the alleged guardian of the children, also met with the principal as well to report and inform him about a conflict that occurred during a meeting held over the past weekend at the house of the paternal grandfather, who is the famous South African pastor."
He said the deputy principal and some staff members refused to release the children without the grandmother’s permission.
"This led to the pastor arriving at the school with bodyguards and weapons. The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon after school when the father of the children came to fetch them, accompanied by two men, one of them being the pastor who was armed with two pangas while the other carried an assault rifle.
"Teachers, acting on the alleged instructions from the grandmother, tried to prevent the father from leaving the school premises with the children. In response, the pastor brandished a panga threateningly at the teachers, allowing the father to leave with the children.
"The community became involved after realising there was commotion at the school. The principal, [and the] school governing body reported the matter to the police. The Child Protection Unit is set to mediate the situation."
Mabona said psychosocial support would be offered to the school to help teachers and pupils cope with the trauma.
