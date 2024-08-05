National commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says police should focus on removing illegal firearms and drugs from the streets after a successful seven-day crackdown against crime that led to the arrest of almost 14,000 suspects.
Masemola who, according to spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, spoke during a meeting of SAPS top brass looking at the crime picture in the country, said police could not achieve this success without community support.
"The national commissioner is encouraging all provincial commissioners to intensify the fight against crime and that there's definitely progress. They can do more," said Mathe.
In just a week, police have arrested 13,996 suspects across the country for various crimes including murder, rape, drug dealing and robberies.
Mathe on Monday said between July 29 and August 4, 4,065 suspects were arrested for murder, rape, possession of illegal firearms and business robberies.
A total of 106 suspects were arrested for murder and 150 for attempted murder; 182 suspects were arrested for rape, with 80 of the arrests made in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mathe said these arrests were made through their high-density operations, commonly known as Operation Shanela.
Cops nab 14,000 suspects in crime swoop
Arrests for murder, rape, drug dealing and robbery
“Through detectives and crime intelligence tracing operations, roadblocks, as well as stop and searches, police have taken a bold and decisive approach in protecting the communities they serve,” said Mathe.
Assault with grievous bodily harm had the largest number of arrests, with 1,327 suspects apprehended.
During this period, 582 suspects were arrested for illegal liquor dealing, with 262 arrests made in KwaZulu-Natal. At least 240 drug dealers were also apprehended.
The police confiscated 158 firearms while 1,448 rounds of ammunition were confiscated. Authorities also recovered 74 hijacked and stolen vehicles.
Mathe said in the Eastern Cape, the Hawks shot and killed five cash-in-transit suspects, while three suspects were arrested during a tracing operation. She said KwaZulu-Natal police intercepted several violent criminals, fatally wounding more than 10 suspects during arrests for murders, armed robberies and hijackings.
Two officers were injured during the incidents.In Gauteng, police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the high-density operation resulted in more than 1,000 arrests.
“In Johannesburg, authorities seized counterfeit goods worth R7m in Fordsburg and Dragon City, seized suspected crystal meth worth R300m in Fourways, rescued a kidnapped businessman and arrested eight kidnappers.
“The multi-disciplinary operation involved departments such as home affairs, correctional services, other law enforcement agencies, Gauteng crime prevention wardens, members of community policing forums and private security companies.
“The operations commenced on August 3 2024, with strategic roadblocks and targeted raids focusing on capturing wanted suspects. Detectives across the province arrested over 700 wanted suspects for various crimes, with 155 arrests being related to gender-based violence,” said Kweza.
She said 120 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 191 were undocumented immigrants, 19 were involved in drug dealing, one for employing illegal immigrants, one for possession of precious metals while 19 unlicensed liquor outlets were closed for not complying with regulations.
“The high-density operation is set to continue until a substantial reduction in crime is achieved in Gauteng. All these suspects will soon appear before various provincial magistrate’s courts,” said Kweza.
