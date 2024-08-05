Meanwhile, their advocate says they are hoping their clients would be allowed to go back to their home country willingly, rather than being deported.
Arrested Libyans demand to be sent home after court postponement
The 95 Libyan men are arrested for being part of an illegal military camp
There was chaos at White River magistrate's court this morning when the 95 Libyans appearing in court refused to get back into the trucks so they could go back to their holdings cells saying they want to go back home.
They did this just after their matter had been postponed.
The men, who were busy chanting, said they don't want to be in jail as they did nothing wrong and also demanded food and cigarettes.
Extra police had to be called to calm the situation and they swarmed the place.
Speaking through an interpreter, the men said they want the court process to be faster so that they can go back home.
They said when they arrived in S A, everything was well and all of a sudden they were accused of wrongdoing and sent to jail.
“If S A doesn't want us, let us go home then,” one of them said.
Meanwhile, their advocate says they are hoping their clients would be allowed to go back to their home country willingly, rather than being deported.
Speaking to eNCA, Advocate Nico du Plessis said the men were in the country on a study permit and training and that they had a contract reflecting this.
He said they would co operate with law enforcement and would remain at the Nelspruit prison until their next appearance on August 26.
With palpable anger, the group chanted Libya! Libya! Libya! while waiting at the White River magistrate court for police vans to transport them back to prison, following the postponement of their case.
Du Plessis said his instructing attorney was busy discussing with home affairs officials and the state to hopefully secure their release. He said they had not yet been in contact with anyone from Libya on their behalf.
The group were arrested a week ago during a raid at a military farm in White River, Mpumalanga. They are said to be in the country illegally as they allegedly misrepresented themselves in their visa applications.
