WATCH | Pupils snub luxury cars for donkey cart to matric dance
Image: Screengrab
Grade 12 pupil Nkosana Ceko got tongues wagging when he and his date arrived at their matric dance in a donkey cart – at a cost of just R100.
This despite his family offering him luxury cars to transport him to the matric dance.
There were loud cheers and people chasing after the cart as it entered Skhwahlane Secondary School outside Malelane in Mpumalanga on Friday.
Ceko said they opted for the donkey cart to make their entrance memorable.
A video of their grand entrance was circulated on social media.
In the footage, three donkeys are seen slowly entering the school. There is laughter and screams from the community.
Image: Screengrab
There are three balloons fastened at the back of the cart. In the school yard, there's a Golf, different types of BMWs and Mercedes Benz Vitos.
As they get off the cart, two crates of beer are used as a ladder for easy disembarking.
"When I came with this plan, I had to ask my partner first. She was not convinced at first but I explained the idea to her and she loved it," said Ceko.
"I'm happy my plan worked and I saw how surprised and happy people were when we entered [the school]. [It] was not just [about] spending less but it was to tell and show other people that things like this do not need to be always expensive.
"I paid only R100. Some of my school mates paid thousands to hire fancy cars but we took the spotlight and that was what we wanted because donkeys are all over our village and people use them to carry loads [of goods], including fetching water.
"Remember, even Jesus used a donkey to enter Jerusalem and that's memorable even now," said Ceko.
His family owns Ntunda Home Killers football club, which is doing well in the Nkomazi Mayoral Cup and Selati Super Cup.
"My uncles tried to talk us out of this and brought us cars to use but we had decided to use a cart ... and I'm happy we did that," said Ceko.
"The owner of the cart picked us at home and took us to the school."
