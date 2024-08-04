Tshwane metro police (TMPD) have warned residents of a planned protest in Pretoria West on Monday.
The march will be led by the SA National Civics Organisation (Sanco) in ward 60, according to TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba.
“Sanco wants all project [managers] at Pretoria West hospital to consider hiring locals. The marchers will gather from 9am at Philip Nel Pick n Pay parking and march to the hospital,” he said.
“They are expected to disperse from Pretoria West hospital at 12pm.”
Affected routes will be Sytze Wierda Avenue, as well as Morkel, Strause and Robert Cole Bowen streets.
Mahamba urged motorists to use alternative roads including Transoranje, Pearcy Eagle, Wynand Smith and Gustav Schmikl streets for the duration of the protest.
Tshwane residents warned of planned march to Pretoria West hospital
Image: 123RF
