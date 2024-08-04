South Africa

Churchgoers injured as van loses control and rolls

By TIMESLIVE - 04 August 2024 - 12:02
15 churchgoers were injured when the van in which they were travelling lost control and rolled several times on the N2 near Ballito
Image: IPSS

More than a dozen churchgoers were injured when the van in which they were travelling veered out of control and rolled multiple times on Sunday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said they responded to the accident on the N2 near Ballito, north of Durban.

“A total of 15 patients were found to have sustained injuries ranging from critical to minor, including three young children.”

IPSS and Netcare 911 took six critically injured to hospital.

TimesLIVE

