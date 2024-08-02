SA TikTok star Emmanuel Madonsela, also known as ‘The Don Madfunz’ on the social media platform, thought he was being pranked when US artist Gordo's team contacted him asking him to be part of his music video.
TikTok star thought he was pranked when Gordo's team contacted him for video shoot
US artist gifts car to The Don Madfunz for 'positive attitude and joyful spirit'
Image: Supplied
SA TikTok star Emmanuel Madonsela, also known as ‘The Don Madfunz’ on the social media platform, thought he was being pranked when US artist Gordo's team contacted him asking him to be part of his music video.
As a result, Madonsela did not show any interest in what Gordo had to say. In fact, his responses to him were staggered as he thought it was just someone pranking him.
However, little did the 48-year-old man know that Gordo was about to change his life for the better.
Madonsela, who is known for his dancing videos while in his office at Makro store, has been featured in a music video released by Gordo and Drake called Healing.
When the music video was released and news hit SA, many took to social media to celebrate Madonsela and state how happy they were for him.
However, Madonsela was in hospital getting treatment for a chronic illness.
Speaking to Sowetan from a hospital bed, Madonsela on Thursday said he was still in disbelief that not only is he part of the “big artists' music video” but that his prayers for a car were answered.
The video starts with Madonsela explaining his morning routine. He says he and his wife leave early so that they can take a “very slow walk, talking, laughing [and] remembering something”.
He also says that in the back of his mind, he prays “God, give me a chance to have a car. This queen...she can't do this all her life. I am still hoping.”
The video was shot at his home in Mandawe, Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal, from July 19 until July 21.
It shows Madonsela's happy side, travelling to work with his wife and dancing to some music.
The video ends with Madonsela and his family being asked to look outside and where there is a VW Polo parked.
Madonsela, in disbelief, starts crying and wiping tears from his face.
The IT technician has been working at Makro for nearly 25 years.
Madonsela started posting videos of himself dancing in the office after a colleague introduced him to TikTok.
“A colleague said I am always hiding [when dancing] so she told me about TikTok.
“I thought it was like a 'biscuit' or something and then she told me it is an app. Everybody in the office knows that whatever I do, I listen to music, whether I am working or not I am always playing my music.”
He said Gordo's team contacted him via TikTok last month.
“I thought it was a hoax but knowing me, I entertained it. There were times I wouldn't reply because I thought it was a hoax.”
He said US music director Theo Skudra, who directed and edited the video, also contacted him via Instagram.
“I am hardly on Instagram, it sounds like the suburbs of social media so I hardly go there,” he said.
He said he gave the team his contact details and they told him they would be travelling to SA to “feel who I am”.
“Even when we were talking on WhatsApp, I was a bit sceptical and he [the producer] said he was flying over to SA to see me and I was like 'this sounds like a joke', especially when they were throwing big names such as Drake.
” I thought 'these people are playing games' and I thought I am being pranked.
Madonsela said he mentioned to the team in passing that he would like a car so that he and his wife could travel to work.
“The walk from the house to the taxi stop is too much for her. As much as she is working she still does other things when she gets home so it will make it easier for her not to walk in the morning. She does too much, she is one of the women that cook before they go to work.
“The car was really a spin to it. It wasn't in the mind that I was going to get it through the project. I just thought I was going to be part of a big artist's video and that was it. I wasn't expecting anything else. The fact that Canadians were in my house, that was huge and for the car, I wasn't expecting it.”
Gordo posted the video on his YouTube channel and wrote: “The best part of this whole process was at the end when I surprised Don with a car. It was one of his dreams to own a car, and knowing I could help make that happen was incredible.
“With this video, I wanted to show that Don’s positive attitude and joyful spirit are something we can all learn from, no matter what we’re going through. His story is a reminder that even when life gets tough, you can still find reasons to smile. I hope this video touches your hearts like it did mine.”
