South Africa

Three suspected hijackers dead and policeman in stable condition

By TIMESLIVE - 02 August 2024 - 11:58
Three suspected hijackers died during a shoot-out with police in Umlazi's T-section on Friday.
Three suspected hijackers died during a shoot-out with police in Umlazi's T-section on Friday.
Image: SAPS

A policeman is in a stable condition after a shoot-out which left three suspected hijackers dead in Umlazi on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects hijacked a woman in R Section and police responded.

“A high-speed chase ensued and at T-section the suspects opened fire at the police ... in self-defence a shoot-out ensued.”

Netshiunda said the suspects died at the scene and the policeman, who was shot in the arm, is in a stable condition. The hijacked victim was not harmed.

Three firearms were recovered.

TimesLIVE

7 tips to avoid becoming a hijacking statistic

Information from Tracker shows that hijackings account for 55% of vehicle crime incidents among their customer base.
News
4 weeks ago

How to protect yourself from road spiking

Road spiking crime is increasing at an alarming rate and police are warning motorists not to stop for any object in a road.
News
4 weeks ago

Cop loans service pistol to robbers for R50k, plots gun theft from SAPS

Former constable Noxolo Perseverance Job, 39, who was arrested by the Hawks in a sting operation, has been convicted.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Contraband confiscated in Sun City Prison raid
Thatho Moncho's cancer spreads after losing out on radiation treatment