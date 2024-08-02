The department of justice and constitutional development has vowed to prosecute an offender who attacked two court officials after his conviction on Thursday.
The incident happened at the Mamelodi magistrate's court, said spokesperson Tsekiso Machike.
“Preliminary reports indicate the suspect, convicted of common robbery and damage to property by the magistrate, broke a bottle and attempted to stab the prosecutor and stenographer immediately after the verdict was delivered.
“As police are investigating the matter, the department is unable to disclose further details at this time. Senior management from the department have visited the Mamelodi court and all staff affected by the incident will receive trauma counselling support.”
Justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane has ordered a “comprehensive security and risk assessment” to be carried out to help identify potential gaps so measures can be taken to prevent a recurrence.
“We will not tolerate such acts of violence in our courts. The suspect will be prosecuted for committing the crime.
“It is essential our courts remain free to fulfil their constitutionally mandated role in administering justice without fear of harm.
“Any assault on court officials undermines the authority of the state and will not be tolerated.”
TimesLIVE
Robber tries to stab court officials after conviction in Mamelodi
Image: 123RF
The department of justice and constitutional development has vowed to prosecute an offender who attacked two court officials after his conviction on Thursday.
The incident happened at the Mamelodi magistrate's court, said spokesperson Tsekiso Machike.
“Preliminary reports indicate the suspect, convicted of common robbery and damage to property by the magistrate, broke a bottle and attempted to stab the prosecutor and stenographer immediately after the verdict was delivered.
“As police are investigating the matter, the department is unable to disclose further details at this time. Senior management from the department have visited the Mamelodi court and all staff affected by the incident will receive trauma counselling support.”
Justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane has ordered a “comprehensive security and risk assessment” to be carried out to help identify potential gaps so measures can be taken to prevent a recurrence.
“We will not tolerate such acts of violence in our courts. The suspect will be prosecuted for committing the crime.
“It is essential our courts remain free to fulfil their constitutionally mandated role in administering justice without fear of harm.
“Any assault on court officials undermines the authority of the state and will not be tolerated.”
TimesLIVE
Man to appear in court after body of missing 7-year-old found in neighbour’s house
Corrupt home affairs official sentenced to 35 years for passport scheme
Life in jail for man who raped girlfriend who had broken up with him
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos