SA’s medical schemes regulator has advised the industry to limit 2025 contribution increases to the SA Reserve Bank's (SARB’s) inflation forecast of 4.4% plus “reasonable estimates of benefit utilisation” to ensure members can retain their cover.
The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) said consumers remained under “serious financial pressure” due to high interest rates, and warned that the cost-of-living crisis combined with high household debt levels could affect members’ ability to afford medical scheme premiums.
“Although private medical inflation generally exceeds the CPI (consumer price index) by 2% or 3%, CMS believes that the annual industry price increase assumptions should be closely tied to the CPI.
"In the current challenging economic climate, raising contributions above the inflation rate is simply above the budget of most cash-strapped consumers,” CMS acting registrar Mfana Maswanganyi said in an industry circular on Wednesday.
“High medical scheme contribution rates also create a barrier for new entrants looking to join the private healthcare industry, posing a threat to the industry’s long-term sustainability,” he said.
Medical scheme membership has remained flat for many years, largely due to SA’s high unemployment rate. Just over 9-million people were medical scheme beneficiaries at the end of 2022, the latest year for which data is publicly available.
In a separate statement, the CMS said health minister Aaron Motsoaledi had appointed Maswanganyi acting registrar for three months, after former registrar Sipho Kabane’s term ended on July 31.
Medical schemes urged to keep hikes near inflation rate
Cash-strapped consumers under serious financial pressure – regulator
Families tighten belts to make ends meet
Maswanganyi issued his circular as schemes finalise their planned benefits and contribution increases for 2025. He emphasised that schemes should make it clear that any changes to benefits and contributions announced in the coming months were subject to regulatory approval.
Last October, the CMS’ then-acting registrar Zongezile Baloyi sent letters to SA’s five biggest open medical schemes, instructing them to retract all communication about their planned premiums and benefits for 2024 because they had not yet been given the green light by the regulator.
His move stunned the industry because for the previous 25 years, medical schemes had publicised their plans for the following year in September, to give financial advisers, employers and consumers time to consider their options before changes that take effect on January 1.
It was unrealistic to expect schemes to tie their contribution increases for 2025 to CPI, as they faced rising claims costs due to an ageing membership profile and increased usage, said Alexforbes branch head for technical and actuarial consulting solutions Paresh Prema.
For example, schemes were currently experiencing increased cancer costs due to the delayed diagnosis of some patients during the Covid-19 pandemic, new treatments and an ageing population, he said.
“2024 has not necessarily been an easy year for some schemes, and many had double-digit [contribution] increases,” he said.
