Judge lessens R11m RAF claim to R800K
Court finds disparities in medical specialists' reports
A Limpopo mother who requested R11m from the Road Accident Fund on behalf of her daughter who was hit by a car has been awarded only R800,000 after the judge said the diagnosis of some of the medical experts who observed the child were based on the wrong information which influenced the opinion in their reports.
The different specialists had alluded to different ways in which the accident had affected the child and compiled reports which the mother used to claim R11m for the child's loss of future earnings.
However, acting judge E Mashamba disagreed with the reports and said the
court, on the balance of probabilities, finds that the child's injuries as a result of the accident in question will not likely have any adverse impact on her school performance nor future loss of earnings.
The child was four years old in 2015 when she was hit by a car while walking with other children to a nearby tuck shop.
The driver then rushed her to a nearby clinic.
Later, the mother arrived at the clinic and both of them were transported to hospital. She was treated and discharged the same day.
Three years later in 2018, a claim was lodged with the RAF and summons was issued on January 27 last year.
As of June 28 last year until August 7, the child was seen by an orthopaedic surgeon, a neurosurgeon, a clinical psychologist, an educational psychologist, a plastic surgeon, an occupational therapist and an industrial psychologist.
On September 15, Tsebo Actuaries calculated the child's future loss of earnings and reached the conclusion that she had suffered a serious head injury and as a result, had neurological challenges.
The company calculated the loss of the child’s future earnings at R8,965,006.
In addition to that, the mother claimed a further R1m for future expenses and another R1m in general damages.
Mashamba, who handed down the judgment at the Limpopo High Court, said the court had noted that several medical experts made their findings based on the information reported by the child's mother who has an interest in the matter.
The judge also noted that while the medical experts stated in the reports that the child had lost consciousness, that was not the truth.
“The court, on the balance of probabilities, finds that the child did not lose consciousness during the accident.
“Therefore, the diagnosis and opinion of all medical experts who noted loss of consciousness were based on the wrong information and such information has influenced their opinion in their respective reports.”
The judge further noted that the industrial psychologist had concluded that the child will not reach her pre-accident potential but will only obtain grade 12 and likely be admitted to diploma study and obtain a NQF level 6 qualification.
However, the clinical psychologist had indicated that after the neurocognitive assessment, it was clear that the child's abilities had not been compromised by the accident.
Mashamba also noted the contradictions of the different experts on how the child's future earnings would be impacted by the crash.
He said the clinical psychologist's opinion contradicts the neurosurgeon and educational psychologist's opinion regarding memory problems, forgetfulness and the future impact of the head injury.
This was after the educational psychologist stated that after the accident, the child's school performance was still very satisfactory but that she will experience learning challenges due to her problems as she progresses with her education to the senior phase.
“There is no factual basis which was submitted before this court to support the educational psychologist's opinion that though the child's school performance is currently satisfactory, [she] would likely struggle in the high grades in future.
“The court on the balance of probabilities, finds that the child's injuries as a result of the accident in question will not likely have any adverse impact on the child's school performance nor future loss of earnings.”
Mashamba then ordered that the child receive R880,947 compensation on the basis of the clinical psychologist’s opinion that she has post traumatic disorder and psychosocial problems which may probably have a slight effect on her future income.
