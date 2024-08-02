Nkwalase said the probe further revealed that for each fake passport issued, Zuma received R4,000, accumulating a total of R768,000 from 192 fraudulent passports.
Corrupt home affairs official sentenced to 35 years for passport scheme
Judith Salome Zuma's criminal scheme earned her over R760K from 192 fraudulent passports
Image: 123RF
A home affairs official has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for their involvement in a large-scale fraudulent passport scheme.
Judith Salome Zuma was sentenced by the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday.
Zuma was arrested on December 13 2021 and charged for corruption, fraud, and violations of the Identification Act and Immigration Act.
An investigation by the Hawks together with the department of home affairs revealed that she was aiding a criminal network outside her jurisdiction at the Richards Bay Home Affairs office.
Hawks spokesperson, Col Philani Nkwalase said: “Zuma exploited vulnerable South Africans by luring them with money ranging between R300 and R500 for fingerprints [which were] used to obtain illegal passports for foreign nationals.
“These illicit activities were conducted at the Durban Home Affairs office situated at Commercial Street during the night, weekends and public holidays.”
Zuma was subsequently sentenced to:
“A further five year jail term was imposed for 385 counts of contravening Identification Act 68 of 1997, whilst another four year jail-term was handed for 386 counts of contravening Immigration Act 12 of 2004. She will serve an effective 12 years imprisonment,” said Nkwalase.
The national head of the directorate for priority crime investigations, Lit-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said the sentence underscores a strong stance against corruption.
“This sentence serves as a stern warning to those who corruptly or fraudulently facilitate the influx of foreign nationals in our country.”
