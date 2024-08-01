The incident, and a second involving a racial slur at another high school in the city, is being investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).
Pupils face disciplinary hearing over 'mock slave auction' of black classmates
Four learners are on suspension
Image: Screengrab
Four suspended pupils will face a disciplinary hearing over a purported “mock slave auction” of their black classmates at Pinelands High School in Cape Town.
Grade 8 pupils were recorded on video “bidding” for their peers who were allegedly rounded up by coloured pupils and placed in an enclosed area before classes started last week Thursday.
“The investigation is ongoing and nearing completion with 24 learners having been interviewed in the first two [school days] since the allegations were made,” provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said on Wednesday.
“Four learners are on suspension and will face a disciplinary hearing.”
The video footage, captioned “slavery at school is crazy”, caused an outcry when it was shared on social media. It depicted some pupils “bidding” up to R100,000 and offering to “purchase” their peers with bitcoin.
“Steps will also be taken against other learners who may have transgressed certain provisions in the code of conduct,” said Hammond.
“Counselling support has been prioritised, with debriefing sessions already taking place for all grade 8 learners and further support for the rest of the school. A disciplinary process is being followed. The outcome of this process will determine the way forward in addressing this matter further.”
