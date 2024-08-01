Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison, Jackie Macie, is calling for a thorough investigation into the bus and train accident which claimed the lives of five pupils on Wednesday.
Macie said the law must take its course to punish whoever would be found in the wrong.
This came after a bus that was transporting learners from school collided with a train, leading to the instant death of six pupils, while 11 were seriously injured. The the bus and train drivers were slightly injured.
The school bus was travelling from Morneg heading to Mafube village while transporting 30 pupils from school.
“It is alleged that the bus crossed a railway line while the train was too close and resulted in the crash,” said the department of community safety security and liaisons in a statement.
Mpumalanga MEC calls for rigorous probe into accident that claimed lives of six pupils
Bus and train drivers were slightly injured
Image: X
Another crash kills more school kids
Emergency services personnel were at the scene until late on Wednesday evening.
The MEC sent his condolences to the affected families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.
“We cannot lose such young and innocent lives due to recklessness. People need to take accountability for their negligence. Scholar transport and public transport owners must screen drivers before hiring them to know if they are really fit to be trusted with transporting people. They must also regularly educate them, test and train them to avoid these kind of incidences,” said Macie.
Minister of basic education, Siviwe Gwarube and Mpumalanga education MEC, Cathy Dlamini, will visit the school and the affected families on Thursday. Both MEC and minister have conveyed a message of support to those in hospital and wished them speedy recovery.
