Magistrate arrested for R2,000 fraudulent travel claim

A 54-year-old court magistrate has been arrested by the Hawks for allegedly lodging fraudulent travelling claims amounting to R 2,087.
The magistrate was arrested on Wednesday in East London, Eastern Cape.
The accused was appointed as an acting magistrate for Calvinia District in the Northern Cape in 2016.
“His workload included travelling to other courts in the district, which necessitated reimbursement for travelling and subsistence by the state,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Tebogo Thebe.
According to Thebe, the magistrate started the fraud in October of the same year he was appointed. A whistleblower reported the fraud in 2018 to the commissioner's magistrate.
The magistrate will appear at the Calvinia magistrate's court on Wednesday, August 21.
