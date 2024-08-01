South Africa

Life in jail for man who raped girlfriend who had broken up with him

Rapist took victim to a nearby golf club where he attacked her

By TimesLIVE - 01 August 2024 - 18:53
The man raped the woman at her house on February 6 2023 after she indicated she did not want to continue her relationship with him. Stock photo.
The man raped the woman at her house on February 6 2023 after she indicated she did not want to continue her relationship with him. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Colesberg regional court on Thursday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his girlfriend in Victoria-West in the Northern Cape last year. 

The man raped the woman at her house on February 6 2023 after she indicated she did not want to continue the relationship with the accused. 

“The accused ... forced his way into the house by kicking the door open and carrying a knife. He then continued to threaten the victim and forced her to accompany him to a nearby golf club where he began to rape her,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

Prosecutor Phakiso Thebane argued that the court should sentence the accused to life imprisonment, as he did not show any remorse.

The court agreed.

TimesLIVE 

Twenty-five years in jail for man who raped his daughter at knifepoint

The Upington regional court has sentenced a 40-year-old man who raped his 15-year-old daughter earlier this year to 25 years’ imprisonment.
News
1 day ago

Limpopo man who raped 10-year-old sentenced to life in prison

The 10-year-old victim testified at the trial.
News
6 days ago

Rape victim gets justice 27 years later

A woman who was raped in 1997, only opened a case in 2021 and finally got justice when her rapist was sentenced last month, 27 years after the ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Contraband confiscated in Sun City Prison raid
Thatho Moncho's cancer spreads after losing out on radiation treatment