'I was tricked by prophecy to take R500k loan'
North West woman left in debt after her lover and his 'aunt' defrauded her
Image: SUPPLIED
A prophecy about her deepest secrets, a container full of money with a key to open it and the promise of marriage.
This is what made a North West woman trust her boyfriend so much that she took a R500,000 loan 25 days into the relationship and gave it to him and his aunt, both of whom have since disappeared.
The 52-year-old nurse is one of the few who have been defrauded in romance scams that left them heartbroken and with huge debts.
She is now repaying the loan at R14,000 a month and by the time she is done with the repayments, she will have paid R1m.
She said she will repay even if it “hits me hard in the pocket and heart.”
*Letta said she met the man, Felix Mugi, on December 30 at Mahikeng Mall where he declared an interest in her. She later gave him her number.
As she was about to leave the shop, Mugi took out a large wad of cash in front of her, then gave her R50 to buy chocolate, she said.
When she got home, Mugi sent her several pictures of himself and they started dating that day.
While getting to know each other Mugi told her that he was from Zambia, had been in Dubai for 10 years and was now working at Eskom.
She also told Mugi about her life and that she was a born-again Christian. Mugi also declared that he was one too, said Letta.
“He told me that his aunt owns more than 100 houses in SA that she's renting out and had decided to take a transfer to come to Mahikeng to work closer to his aunt.
“He also said the aunt also owns shops in Zeerust, and she's also selling cars.”
A few days later Letta went to Mugi's house as the aunt said she wanted to see her.
There, the aunt told Letta how she was a successful businesswoman married to a South African doctor and with daughters who were also doctors and practising overseas.
Later, they all went into what the aunt called the prayer room which they had to enter barefooted.
After praying the aunt told Mugi to go outside as she wanted to speak to Letta woman-to-woman.
Image: SUPPLIED
“She said I was once dating a married man, and now he had left me with a spirit of rebellion.
“She also said I have a tendency to love wholeheartedly when I am in a relationship, and that causes problems for me.
“She said I also like giving to the poor and that I shouldn't stop. That made me believe that she's not a criminal because she was telling the truth about me. She also said my money was vanishing and asked why that was so.
“I told her that my sister wasn't working and so I am helping her and her children.”
According to Letta, she had never told Mugi any of the things the aunt said. That, she said, made her trust them.
Afterwards, they would always be in the praying room, praying on a container whose key the aunt had given to Letta.
“One day she asked me to give her the key. I gave it to her and she opened the container. It was filled with money.
“I was scared at seeing such a large sum of money. They, on the other hand, were busy clapping hands, thanking God,” she said.
Letta said the aunt gave her and Mugi R100 each and also told them that they needed to open some of the money to help the disadvantaged and then put the rest in the bank as it was theirs.
Image: SUPPLIED
However, before putting it in the bank, Mugi would have to open a bank account. Letta would then have to take a loan and deposit some of that money into the bank account then withdraw some. Then they would have to take the money from the container and put all of it in that bank account.
That, the aunt said, was not to raise any suspicion should the bank see a lot of money being deposited.
Letta said there was a moment when she was doubtful because she had just met them but that dissipated.
“What also made me trust him is that one day I bought him food when we were on our way to my house.
“He then stopped at an ATM, withdrew money and refunded me for the money I had spent on the food saying: “What type of a man takes a woman's money?”
On January 24, Letta went to apply for a loan. She got R499,540, all of which she put into the account that Mugi and his aunt had opened.
They disappeared shortly afterwards and she can't even reach them on the phone.
Letta has opened a fraud case and police are investigating. Her family and friends don't even know she has been defrauded.
She said she loved Mugi but not anymore.
“He used me because he only wanted money from me,” she said.
*Letta is not her real name.
