Cop loans service pistol to robbers for R50k, plots gun theft from SAPS

By TimesLIVE - 01 August 2024 - 08:43
Former constable Noxolo Perseverance Job, 39, who was arrested by the Hawks in a sting operation, has been convicted.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A constable who went rogue and plotted with robbers to obtain police-issue firearms has been convicted by a Bloemfontein court.

Noxolo Perseverance Job, 39, was arrested by the Hawks in a sting operation.

Spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said Job was attached to the Protection and Security Services (PSS) unit in Bloemfontein in October 2019.

She recruited people to stage a robbery and steal firearms from a safe at the PSS offices.

She also “lent” her official firearm to the would-be robbers in exchange for R50,000.

“A whistle-blower who had become privy to Job’s plans informed the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein.

“Job was arrested during a mock transaction.”

She was convicted this week for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and contravention of the Firearms Control Act.

The case against Job has been remanded to December 9 for sentencing.

