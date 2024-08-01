A constable who went rogue and plotted with robbers to obtain police-issue firearms has been convicted by a Bloemfontein court.
Noxolo Perseverance Job, 39, was arrested by the Hawks in a sting operation.
Spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said Job was attached to the Protection and Security Services (PSS) unit in Bloemfontein in October 2019.
She recruited people to stage a robbery and steal firearms from a safe at the PSS offices.
She also “lent” her official firearm to the would-be robbers in exchange for R50,000.
“A whistle-blower who had become privy to Job’s plans informed the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein.
“Job was arrested during a mock transaction.”
She was convicted this week for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and contravention of the Firearms Control Act.
The case against Job has been remanded to December 9 for sentencing.
TimesLIVE
Cop loans service pistol to robbers for R50k, plots gun theft from SAPS
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography
TimesLIVE
