Alarming teen pregnancies ‘show we are failing our children’
Girls as young as 10 among 4,000 youngsters giving birth since start of year
The Eastern Cape continues to battle a high prevalence of teenage pregnancies, with more than 4,000 girls aged between 10 and 19 giving birth since the start of the 2024 financial year in April.
According to the provincial health department, 94 girls aged between 10 and 14 had babies in the first seven months of the year, while 3,961 schoolgirls aged between 15 and 19 gave birth in the same period. ..
