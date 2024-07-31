A video showing some of the 95 Libyan military cadets having fun and dancing with the locals at a tavern has emerged.
In the video captured by a community member of Mganduzweni village in Mpumalanga earlier this year, the group could be seen dancing outside Kwa-Jerry’s tavern with a remix of DJ Clock’s D 'n B Beat song blaring in the background.
The men are seen taking turns to get into a dance circle while the watching crowd cheers them on. One of them even demonstrates his dancing skills by doing a backflip.
WATCH | Video of some Libyan military cadets dancing at tavern emerges
Image: Mandla Khoza
A video showing some of the 95 Libyan military cadets having fun and dancing with the locals at a tavern has emerged.
In the video captured by a community member of Mganduzweni village in Mpumalanga earlier this year, the group could be seen dancing outside Kwa-Jerry’s tavern with a remix of DJ Clock’s D 'n B Beat song blaring in the background.
The men are seen taking turns to get into a dance circle while the watching crowd cheers them on. One of them even demonstrates his dancing skills by doing a backflip.
Last week, police arrested 95 Libyan men for being part of an illegal military camp and for misrepresenting themselves in their Visa applications to SA.
Libyan group claim to be recruited by tycoon as security
Libyan cadets ‘intimidated’ residents
Police uncover suspected secret military training camp in Mpumalanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos