South Africa

WATCH | Video of some Libyan military cadets dancing at tavern emerges

31 July 2024 - 09:41
The 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected secret military training camp near WhiteRiver appearing at court.
Image: Mandla Khoza

A video showing some of the 95 Libyan military cadets having fun and dancing with the locals at a tavern has emerged.

In the video captured by a community member of Mganduzweni village in Mpumalanga earlier this year, the group could be seen dancing outside Kwa-Jerry’s tavern with a remix of DJ Clock’s D 'n B Beat song blaring in the background.

The men are seen taking turns to get into a dance circle while the watching crowd cheers them on. One of them even demonstrates his dancing skills by doing a backflip.

Last week, police arrested 95 Libyan men for being part of an illegal military camp and for misrepresenting themselves in their Visa applications to SA.

