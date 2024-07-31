South Africa

Thabo Bester, co-accused prison break trial to get under way early next year

31 July 2024 - 14:11
Thabo Bester and his co-accused in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. They will go on trial next year.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Eight men and a woman linked to Thabo Bester's dramatic escape from Mangaung maximum security prison in May 2022 will go on trial early next year.

This was confirmed in the Free State High Court where all eight, including the convicted rapist and murderer, appeared for a pretrial hearing. It was heard for the third time after numerous delays relating to issues around the legal representation of the accused.

The postponement from last week was to allow Senohe Matsoara and Tieho Frans Makhotsa to apply for legal aid after Kagisho Moruri withdrew from representing them due to lack of funds. 

Another reason was to allow Bester's advocate Lerato Moela to finalise the application he intends to bring related to Bester's access to his legal representation.

Bester has had a revolving door of legal representatives since his rearrest, with Moela the sixth person to defend him. The latter was joined by Dinana Reid during Wednesday's proceedings.

Bester previously claimed he wasn't “allowed to consult my legal representation as I wish” and that “client-attorney privilege is a challenge” at Kgosi Mampuru's C-Max section, where he is being held.

Bester, Nandipha Magudumana and Zanda Moyo remain in custody while the rest of the accused are out on bail of R10,000 each.

The third attempt at a pretrial hearing was successful as all the legal representatives, bar Bester's, confirmed they were ready for trial. Moela was not able to answer due to the pending application.

After a short adjournment to allow the state and defence to discuss possible dates for trial, judge Cagney Musi postponed the matter to February 10.

The court also briefly addressed the issue of whether the legal representatives had received financial instructions to see the trial to the end. After this was ventilated, Musi postponed the case.

“The matter is now postponed until February 10 2025. Accused 1, 7 and 8, you are in custody. The rest, your bail is extended, you are warned to appear again in this court at 9am. Mr Moela, your client will remain so we hear your arguments with regards to the further prosecution of your matter,” Musi said.

This is a developing story



