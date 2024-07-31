The high court sitting in Klerksdorp on Wednesday sentenced serial rapist Kabelo Anderson Tserema to life imprisonment.
Tserema, 43, was charged with 45 various counts, including rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and pointing of a firearm.
Ten of the cases were registered in Mogwase and one in Phokeng between May 2013 and February 2016.
The court heard that Tserema attacked women walking alone in the evening and dragged them to the nearby bushes or graveyards. “He would assault, rape and rob his victims, who ranged from 16 to 38 years, of their cash and cellphones. Most of the incidents occurred at Lerome and Welgeval villages near Moruleng,” the police and the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement.
Tserema was arrested on February 11 2020 after a lengthy investigation, and had been in custody since. He was sentenced to two life terms on two counts of rape, and 10 years each on eight other counts of rape. He was also sentenced to a lengthy jail term for robbery, kidnapping and assault.
The court ordered that all sentences run concurrently with the sentence of life imprisonment.
TimesLIVE
Life imprisonment for North West serial rapist
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
