The City of Tshwane says there has been an impressive overnight improvement in water restoration as more areas have reported water in their taps.
However, residents in low-lying areas are urged to use water sparingly as some areas are without supplies.
The city’s system ran dry during Rand Water’s infrastructure maintenance work on its Mapleton system, which took 77 hours to be completed.
“Tshwane is pleased to announce there has been a gradual improvement in the city’s bulk and distribution systems fed by Rand Water’s Mapleton system,” said city spokesperson Selby Bokaba.
Rand Water’s infrastructure maintenance work on its Mapleton system started on Friday and ended on Monday morning.
“During that time there was no pumping to the Mapleton system. This left areas in regions 2, 3 and 6 without water, compelling the city to dispatch tankers to the affected areas. It is important to note that Tshwane, like other metros in Gauteng, receives 79% of its bulk water supply from Rand Water’s two booster pumping stations, Mapleton and Palmiet,” Bokaba said.
‘It can take up to two weeks for the network to recover fully’: Tshwane says after Rand Water’s work
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
He said Rand Water has to first replenish its own reservoirs fed from the Mapleton and Palmiet systems before it can begin to distribute water to municipal customers.
He said the process can take up to two weeks for the network to recover fully.
“This, however, doesn’t imply water supply will be restored in two weeks’ time. It is encouraging to note that even though the build-up of water supply is at a slow pace, some residents in areas that were without water have confirmed flow in their taps.”
On Wednesday morning, the city said Atteridgeville HL, Lotus Gardens and Laudium reservoirs were critically low.
Bokaba said areas including Wapadrand, Eersterust, Waltloo, Silverton and the Willows have started to receive water.
He said the areas without water will continue to be serviced by tankers.
“The deployment of water trucks is being co-ordinated through ward councillors.”
TimesLIVE
