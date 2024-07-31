South Africa

Five murder and robbery suspects killed by police in KwaZulu-Natal

By TimesLIVE - 31 July 2024 - 08:09
The suspects were cornered at a rented double-storey flat on Standard Road in Cato Crest.
Image: SAPS

Five suspects who were wanted for murder and business robbery cases were fatally shot on Tuesday night, KwaZulu-Natal police say.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a multidisciplinary team,  comprising members from police units in KwaZulu-Natal, was tracking and tracing the suspects and collected intelligence about their whereabouts.

The suspects were cornered at a rented double-storey flat on Standard Road in Cato Crest.

"When police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire at the law enforcement officers through the windows. A shootout ensued and five suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds."

An AK47 assault rifle, three handguns and drugs were found in possession of the suspects, Netshiunda said.

"The suspects had been positively linked with four counts of murder, 13 cases of business robbery and a case of carjacking committed in the Cato Manor and Durban Central policing precincts."

No police officer was injured during the shootout.

TimesLIVE

Man found shot dead in KZN Midlands

The man was found to have been shot and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics
2 days ago

13 suspected criminals killed in a week in shoot-outs with KZN cops

“When police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire, sparking a shootout which ended with three suspects fatally wounded.”
4 days ago

Three suspects killed in another shoot-out with police in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal police shot dead three suspects and wounded another in the Congo area of Inanda, north of Durban, on Tuesday evening.
1 week ago

