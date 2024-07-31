The girl's suspension follows that of 12 pupils at the same school last week.
Another Pretoria High School for Girls pupil suspended over 'racist remarks'
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Another grade 12 pupil from Pretoria High School for Girls was suspended on Wednesday after she was allegedly seen on a video making racial remarks.
The video was allegedly made in February and has since gone viral on social media.
The Gauteng department of education said the school governing body (SGB) would subsequently initiate a formal disciplinary process in due course following the girl's suspension.
“The department of education is firmly committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all learners. We take incidents of this nature very seriously and will ensure that appropriate actions are taken to address and resolve the situation,” the department said.
The girl's suspension follows that of 12 pupils at the same school last week.
The group, comprising white pupils, allegedly belonged to a WhatsApp group in which they shared messages containing racial connotations, micro-aggressions and complaints about their black peers.
Allegations are that the principal, Phillipa Erasmus, was made aware of the messages last year but never acted on them.
She has been suspended too.
Other teachers from the school are under investigation.
