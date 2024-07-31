South Africa

Another crash kills more school kids

31 July 2024 - 18:18
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
A bus accident killed school children in Mpumlanga on July 31, 2024.
Five school children died and 25 were injured when a bus and a train collided in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday afternoon.

The children were in their scholar transport heading from school to Mafube village when the crash occurred. The vehicle was carrying 30 children. A resident who was at the scene said the bodies of the children were scattered all over after the crash. The driver was injured too.

While the resident said several children died, the department of community safety security and liaison was still trying to confirm the number of fatalities. Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said he was trying to get more information. “I don’t know how many pupils died, but a lot have lost their lives. I’m trying to get the number but it won't be accurate for now because the scene is active,“ said Mmusi.

