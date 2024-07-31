Life expectancy, the average number of years a person can expect to live based on current mortality rates, has increased significantly, reflecting advances in medicine, public health and socioeconomic development.
2,000 babies a day born in SA as population surges
People living in the country grew by 1.33%

At least 2,000 babies were born in SA daily last year as the country's population surpasses 63-million.
Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal account for about 45% of SA’s population.
Stats SA's latest midyear population estimates for 2024 state the country’s population grew by about 835,513 people, marking a 1.33% increase from July 2023 to July 2024.
"The main driver is births. What is driving the population growth in SA is the babies, basically what I am saying is that there is less people who are dying compared to people who are born — that is what is driving the population," said Solly Molayi, acting deputy director general for population and social statistics.
Provincial population estimates indicate Gauteng remains the most populous province with nearly 16-million residents. KwaZulu-Natal follows with a population of 12.3-million. The Western Cape is next with 7.5-million people and the Eastern Cape 7.1-million. Limpopo is the fifth most populous province with just more than 5-million residents. The Northern Cape is the least populated province, home to just less than 1.4-million people.



Stats SA said the crude death rate (CDR), which measures the annual rate of deaths per 1,000 people, peaked at 11.1 in 2021 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. By 2024, the CDR had dropped to 8.7, reflecting the positive impact of Covid-19 interventions.
The elderly growth rate dropped from 2.88% in 2019–2020 to 1.65% in 2020–2021 due to the pandemic but has since recovered to 2.11% in 2021–2022.
According to the 2024 estimates, about 27.5% of the population is younger than 15, while about 9.7% (6.1-million) are aged 60 or older.
Among those younger than 15, most live in KwaZulu-Natal (21.4%) and Gauteng (21.3%). For the elderly, the highest percentage, 24.8% (1.52-million), live in Gauteng.
"We are doing this [informing the country about the stats] because we are helping the policy planners to understand what is the population and what is driving the population and we can even tell you which province is actually growing and at what rate. It is giving the policy planners a base so they have a denominator when they are planning to know in Gauteng how many people they are supposed to plan for. So this is for planning purposes," said Molayi.


