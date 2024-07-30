While lauding the diversity that makes up the KwaZulu-Natal legislature — as he addressed political leaders for the first time under the government of national unity — Misuzulu said all is not well with “this democracy”.
Work hard to help fix societal ills: King Misuzulu to KZN legislature
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has praised KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s militant posture towards violent crime, urging the men and women in blue to continue “protecting us from criminals and violent people”.
The king raised concerns about gun crimes, gender-based violence, pervasive lawbreaking at everyday level and poverty in his address to members of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature during the opening ceremony on Tuesday.
“Due to gun violence, many families are impoverished, having lost breadwinners.
“We cannot sing praises or look the other way when our province is overrun with abusers. Our girls, sisters and wives are not free under this democracy. They are abused and killed. As the crown head, this bothers me and it should also bother you,” he said.
While lauding the diversity that makes up the KwaZulu-Natal legislature — as he addressed political leaders for the first time under the government of national unity — Misuzulu said all is not well with “this democracy”.
“We cannot sing praises when there are people who believe the gun is a solution to political differences and other disagreements.”
The king warned against disregarding the effect of crime.
“There is a risk of pointing fingers or focusing on major crimes, while ignoring everyday criminal activities,” he said.
“Bribing officials and law enforcement officers is a crime.
“Stealing funds earmarked for public services is a crime.
“Racial and gender discrimination is a crime.
“Not maintaining your children when you can do so is a crime.”
While congratulating the newly elected parties and the executive, he urged them to use their term of office for service delivery.
“You have a crucial role to play. Five years is not a long time. I urge you to work hard and without pause. I also ask that you continue developing yourselves to be better skilled by the end of this term.”
Misuzulu asserted his position against what he termed “a temptation to regard the crown as a ceremonial artefact, to be occasionally taken out during ceremonies of only one section of the population.
“As the crown head and ubukhosi, we are ready to economically uplift our province through tourism, co-operative governance and fighting crime.”
