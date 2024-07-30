Rise and fall of controversial ANC strongman Msibi

Sowetan previously reported that since 2018, Msibi had been attending cases in the Mbombela and KaBokweni magistrate's courts on charges ranging from common assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property to attempted murder.
Meanwhile, Mbalula confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has been expelled from the party for breaching its constitution.
Just two years ago, Mandla Msibi was such an influential figure in the ANC in Mpumalanga that he was elected party treasurer in absentia.
Earlier this year, he organised a march against President Cyril Ramaphosa, in what appears to have been a near fatal political mistake which landed him a three-year suspension from the party, confirmed by Luthuli House yesterday.
Msibi’s attempt to appeal a suspension by the provincial leadership in April failed.
On Monday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party's national disciplinary committee has decided not to interfere with the suspension imposed on Msibi.
Msibi’s political career spans years of controversy, not least of all a previous double murder charge.
Mbalula said the ANC had argued for the dismissal of the appeal and asked the committee to impose a harsher sanction.
He said the committee found the party's call for a harsher sanction compelling because Msibi "displayed an utter disregard for the organisation, its president and its code of conduct".
"The planning for the march had gone beyond the stage of attempt and the evidence of the provincial secretary showed that the organisers, including the appellant [Msibi], were defiant and not prepared to heed the call of ANC national and provincial leaders to review their resolution and called off the march.
"Major events of the ANC, such as January 8 celebrations, attract widespread media attention. Had the march materialised, it would not only have seriously prejudiced the reputation of the organisation but could potentially have led to violent clashes with members and supporters in the stadium, resulting in damage to property, injury and loss of life."
Therefore, Msibi's suspension remained effective.
Msibi, 49, went to Lekazi Central High School and his career in politics started when he was elected as councillor in the Mbombela local municipality in March 2006. In 2016, he became the city's speaker.
In February 2021, he was appointed MEC for agriculture.
On September 5 2022, the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew double murder charges against Msibi and his co-accused.
Sowetan previously reported that since 2018, Msibi had been attending cases in the Mbombela and KaBokweni magistrate's courts on charges ranging from common assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property to attempted murder.
The incidents allegedly took place in Pienaar, near Kanyamazane, where he lived.
Msibi was previously charged with attempted murder after the assault of Given Madonsela and the battering of his employer’s BMW X5, which he was driving.
The matter was withdrawn after witnesses failed to show up for the trial.
In July 2023, Msibi was accused of intimidation related to a road rage incident where people allegedly associated with him assaulted and pointed a firearm at another motorist.
On September 5 2022, the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew double murder charges against Msibi and his co-accused – Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, Tsepo Eddie Matsane, Anele Sonke Mnisi, Njabulo Mkhonto and Sibusiso Vincent Mdhluli.
They were accused of killing Sindela Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya and the attempted murder of Sfiso Mpila in August 2021 at a shisanyama in Mbombela.
A month later, Msibi made a comeback to the Mpumalanga cabinet as MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
Meanwhile, Mbalula confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has been expelled from the party for breaching its constitution.
Mbalula said Zuma, who is now the leader of the MK Party, had actively campaigned to dislodge the party from power.
Mbalula said Zuma's conduct was "irreconcilable with the spirit of organisational discipline and letter of the ANC constitution".
"We don't know why you have a party and then you argue for your membership when you have taken a conscious decision to leave the ANC. You have impugned the integrity of the ANC, you have done everything — you brought us below 50% and we are grappling with that now — we are dealing with the consequences of Jacob Zuma's actions.
"Furthermore, former president Zuma has been running on a dangerous platform that casts doubt on our entire constitutional edifice. He has meted out a host of anti-revolutionary outbursts, including mischievously calling into question the credibility of our electoral processes without cause and discrediting the rationale of our judicial system," he said.
The MK Party said it would seek legal advice on the matter.
