A Northern Cape police constable who was arrested at the weekend for allegedly driving a state vehicle under the influence of alcohol was granted R300 bail on Monday.
Police spokesperson Brig Mashay Gamieldien said the officer appeared in the Mothibistad magistrate's court on a charge of drunken driving, negligent and reckless driving, and using a state vehicle without consent.
The officer, attached to the Mothibistad police station, was on duty at the time.
In a video which is circulating online, the constable, who was wearing a police uniform can be seen struggling to stand on his own while his colleague tries to assist him.
WATCH | Constable out on bail after driving state car under the influence of alcohol
A Northern Cape police constable who was arrested at the weekend for allegedly driving a state vehicle under the influence of alcohol was granted R300 bail on Monday.
Police spokesperson Brig Mashay Gamieldien said the officer appeared in the Mothibistad magistrate's court on a charge of drunken driving, negligent and reckless driving, and using a state vehicle without consent.
The officer, attached to the Mothibistad police station, was on duty at the time.
In a video which is circulating online, the constable, who was wearing a police uniform can be seen struggling to stand on his own while his colleague tries to assist him.
He is pulled up but falls to the ground shortly thereafter.
Provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola, condemned the incident, saying internal departmental processes were under way.
“Police officers are meant to lead by example. We do not expect the behaviour that has been depicted on a video from any of our members,” Otola said.
“We will ensure a thorough internal process is conducted into the behaviour of this police officer. We do not condone and will not allow such behaviour in our ranks.”
Ekurhuleni cop charged for drunk driving after viral video
WATCH | Drunk, speeding cop killed our son, alleges family
Drunken twerk lands Soweto cop in hot water
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos