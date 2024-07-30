Blind woman tells court of harassment by alleged extortion thugs

Two blind people told the Mthatha magistrate’s court that members of the deaf and blind community were being victimised by a group of people allegedly part of an extortion syndicate.
Five suspects including a sub-headwoman appeared in court on charges of extortion in connection with an alleged protection racket at the Efata complex for the deaf and blind.
Nomlandelo Pamla, 44, Sithembiso Mbube, 46, Bongile Mnyanda, 44, Kani Boyse, 67, and Nkosiphendule Mseswa, 54, will be back in court on Wednesday to apply for bail.
A police statement last week erroneously included Lulamile Nopece, 49, and Nomzingisi Nomgogwana, 65, as accused in the case, but they are complainants in the matter and are state witnesses.
Taking the stand Nomgogwana and Sonwabo Mankuntwana, 55, were both emotional, saying they feared their lives would be at risk should the accused be granted bail.
The complainants are retired workers from the Efata School For the Deaf and Blind.
They live in an estate previously known as Efata Welfare, now called Sakhingomso Training Centre for the Disabled.
Several of the witnesses said they had lived at the complex since the early 1980s, and had worked at the Efata school.
Nomgogwana told the court: “When we were called to the sub-headwoman’s place in April 2023, we were told that we should pay rent.
“We asked them who was the rightful owner of the properties and why the houses were built and when.
“We still have not received an answer.
“I refused to pay the rent and that is why we were threatened, harassed and traumatised as they extorted money.
“We were even asked to pay a R200 protection fee per household in Chris Hani as they said they would protect us from burglaries and thieves.
“I paid the protection fee to Mseswa.”
Nomgogwana is completely blind and Mankuntwana is partially blind.
The five accused are being defended by one of Mthatha’s top attorneys, Sithembele Mgxaji. .
He said the complainants were told to pay rent because “the land and the houses have been restored to the community and are now administered by the local headman or sub-headwoman”.
Nomgogwana has denied this.
The five were arrested on July 16 at the Efata complex, where they had allegedly gone to demand rent money and protection fees from disabled people living there.
Nomgogwana told the court: “They came into my homestead and demanded my house keys, saying I did not pay rent.
“Hours later they left as I refused to pay rent.
“I could not recognise all their voices but positively recognised Mseswa and Pamla.
“I thought they were there to save me but I was disappointed and dismayed that though I trusted them, they were the ones who were peddling all this and were the main people leading this.”
State prosecutor Prince Nofemele told the court that the complainants were given a seven-day ultimatum to pay the rent money and protection fees or be evicted.
Mankuntwana told the court: “I have been harassed and abused by the accused demanding rent and protection fees.
“They even tried to grab my land illegally.
“They have tried to sell pieces of my yard to three people, selling one portion for R30,000 and another for R50,000.
“I found people already building structures in my yard.
“They assaulted me and broke my spectacles in the process. Mseswa and Pamla were always present at these incidents.
“I have been a victim of their abuse since 2015. It is by God’s mercy they have not killed me.”
Investigating officer detective Constable Sinomncedi Mhlauli said he arrested all the accused on July 14 in Nomgogwana’s yard. They did not resist arrest.
In reply to a question by the state prosecutor, he said “incidents of extortion are prevalent in Mthatha and the entire OR Tambo district”.
The matter was postponed to Wednesday.
Blind woman tells court of harassment by alleged extortion thugs
Five accused of protection racket at complex for the disabled in Mthatha
Two blind people told the Mthatha magistrate’s court that members of the deaf and blind community were being victimised by a group of people allegedly part of an extortion syndicate.
Five suspects including a sub-headwoman appeared in court on charges of extortion in connection with an alleged protection racket at the Efata complex for the deaf and blind.
Nomlandelo Pamla, 44, Sithembiso Mbube, 46, Bongile Mnyanda, 44, Kani Boyse, 67, and Nkosiphendule Mseswa, 54, will be back in court on Wednesday to apply for bail.
A police statement last week erroneously included Lulamile Nopece, 49, and Nomzingisi Nomgogwana, 65, as accused in the case, but they are complainants in the matter and are state witnesses.
Taking the stand Nomgogwana and Sonwabo Mankuntwana, 55, were both emotional, saying they feared their lives would be at risk should the accused be granted bail.
The complainants are retired workers from the Efata School For the Deaf and Blind.
They live in an estate previously known as Efata Welfare, now called Sakhingomso Training Centre for the Disabled.
Several of the witnesses said they had lived at the complex since the early 1980s, and had worked at the Efata school.
Nomgogwana told the court: “When we were called to the sub-headwoman’s place in April 2023, we were told that we should pay rent.
“We asked them who was the rightful owner of the properties and why the houses were built and when.
“We still have not received an answer.
“I refused to pay the rent and that is why we were threatened, harassed and traumatised as they extorted money.
“We were even asked to pay a R200 protection fee per household in Chris Hani as they said they would protect us from burglaries and thieves.
“I paid the protection fee to Mseswa.”
Nomgogwana is completely blind and Mankuntwana is partially blind.
The five accused are being defended by one of Mthatha’s top attorneys, Sithembele Mgxaji. .
He said the complainants were told to pay rent because “the land and the houses have been restored to the community and are now administered by the local headman or sub-headwoman”.
Nomgogwana has denied this.
The five were arrested on July 16 at the Efata complex, where they had allegedly gone to demand rent money and protection fees from disabled people living there.
Nomgogwana told the court: “They came into my homestead and demanded my house keys, saying I did not pay rent.
“Hours later they left as I refused to pay rent.
“I could not recognise all their voices but positively recognised Mseswa and Pamla.
“I thought they were there to save me but I was disappointed and dismayed that though I trusted them, they were the ones who were peddling all this and were the main people leading this.”
State prosecutor Prince Nofemele told the court that the complainants were given a seven-day ultimatum to pay the rent money and protection fees or be evicted.
Mankuntwana told the court: “I have been harassed and abused by the accused demanding rent and protection fees.
“They even tried to grab my land illegally.
“They have tried to sell pieces of my yard to three people, selling one portion for R30,000 and another for R50,000.
“I found people already building structures in my yard.
“They assaulted me and broke my spectacles in the process. Mseswa and Pamla were always present at these incidents.
“I have been a victim of their abuse since 2015. It is by God’s mercy they have not killed me.”
Investigating officer detective Constable Sinomncedi Mhlauli said he arrested all the accused on July 14 in Nomgogwana’s yard. They did not resist arrest.
In reply to a question by the state prosecutor, he said “incidents of extortion are prevalent in Mthatha and the entire OR Tambo district”.
The matter was postponed to Wednesday.
Election observers concerned about lack of women candidates in elections
SAHRC to take Gouws to court over racial remarks
Employee from Lesufi's office applies for protection order against Faith Mazibuko
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos