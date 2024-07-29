Two years ago, the community of Kanana township told SowetanLIVE that illegal mining activities in the area had turned it into a battlefield as rival gangs exchanged gunfire all the time.
One of the residents, who runs a tavern, said illegal miners had not been to her business but she lived in fear because of their clashes during the night.
“We hear gunshots every night. They are shooting each other, and we do not know what they are fighting for. As businesses, the best thing we can do is to close as early as 5pm because we are scared of what can happen to us. We live in constant fear,” the owner had said.
Previously, local councillor Thabo Seabeng proposed a curfew to the community as another safety measure for the residents.
“We’ve encouraged people to only move in groups as it is unsafe. People get robbed while going to work. Illegal miners take their cellphones, money and even their lunch boxes. Now they have started attacking taverns. They recently killed a person in one of the popular taverns and the owner has decided to close the business."
Tavern shooting suspects arrested for the murder of eight
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
Four suspects linked to a tavern shooting that claimed eight lives in Kanana township in Orkney, North West, at the weekend have been arrested.
The four men are expected to appear in the Orkney magistrate's court on Tuesday, to face eight counts of murder, 13 counts of attempted murder and further charges of unlawful possession of arms and ammunition.
The suspects reportedly arrived at the tavern in the early hours of Saturday and randomly fired shots which instantly killed two women and six men.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the suspects took the tavern’s CCTV system, cash from the till and the snooker table. They also robbed patrons of their cellphones before fleeing the scene.
Provincial Commissioner Lit-Gen Sello Kwena commended all the members of the respective police teams for the swift arrests.
