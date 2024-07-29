Limpopo sergeant kills colleague, dies by suicide

A Limpopo police took his own life while sitting in his senior colleague's car after shooting two people, killing one and injuring the other.
A Limpopo police took his own life while sitting in his senior colleague's car after shooting two people, killing one and injuring the other.
The incident happened at Southern Gateway in Westenburg, outside Polokwane on Sunday.
Police spokesperson, Brig Hlulani Mashaba said when officers arrived on the scene around 1.30pm, they found a male officer with a gunshot wound to his head and a female officer, who is a brigadier, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Mashaba said the victims were certified dead on the scene.
Mashaba said further investigation showed that there was another victim, living in the same area as the female officer, who was also shot and rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention.
“Reports suggest that the police sergeant went to the house of a former police officer and opened fire on him during an altercation.
“Then he went to the house of the female police officer who tried to escape with her car when she saw him.
“Unfortunately, the suspect fired several shots at her resulting in her succumbing to the gunshot wounds. The raging police sergeant managed to get inside the senior officer’s car and turned the gun on himself,” said Mashaba.
She said police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and an inquest.
Limpopo police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident.
“Such actions are regrettable and in direct contravention of the values and principles of SAPS. The loss of members within the service is a severe blow to our communities and the SAPS family at large,” she said.
“We are providing all the necessary support to the affected families of the victims during these challenging times. We urge the public to respect the privacy of the families involved and to refrain from speculating on the details of the case until all facts are established.”
