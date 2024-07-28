NW cops looking for two suspects who allegedly scammed their girlfriends

However, in January this year, Mugi informed his girlfriend that he had been arrested via a text message.
MoloiH@sowetan.co.za
North West police are looking for two suspects aged 35 and 45 who allegedly scammed their girlfriends of R680,000 in separate incidents.
Filix Mugi, 45, allegedly scammed his 52-year-old nurse girlfriend of R450,000 in Mmabatho while another suspect, only known as Kareem, 35, allegedly scammed his two girlfriends of R170,000 and R60,000 respectively in Tlhabane and Mogwase.
Both Mugi and Kareem are on the run.
According to North West police spokesperson, Mugi scammed the 52-year-old nurse of R450,000 with the help of a woman believed to be his aunt.
Brig Sabata Mokgwaabone said the nurse met Mugi in Mahikeng in last December and they started dating.
Shortly afterwards, Mugi introduced the nurse to a woman who is believed to be his aunt.
The woman is alleged to have told the couple that they were destined to make money and help people.
“The aunt gave the victim a big empty trunk to take it home and told her that they need to pray over it, so that the ancestors can bless them with money. The three of them met again and the aunt asked the victim to guess how much was inside the trunk, but she did not say a word as she knew that there was no money inside as they did not put money.
“The aunt opened the trunk and took out R200,00 and the victim was surprised,” said Mokgwaabone.
After the nurse was surprised to see the money, she was later convinced to take a loan which she was promised would give her R3.8m in return.
Mokgwaabone said the managed to get a R450,000 loan and gave the money to Mugi and his aunt.
Image: Supplied
However, in January this year, Mugi informed his girlfriend that he had been arrested via a text message.
She then went to the house in Unit 10 where Mugi and his aunt used to live but found the owner paining the house.
“The owner told her that the two were tenants and that they left Mmabatho for Pretoria. A case of fraud was opened at Mmabatho Police Station. The suspect is still at large,” said Mokgwaabone.
In the second case, Kareem met a 45-year-old Tlhabane woman who was working at the mines in Rustenburg.
Mokgwaabone said she met Kareem in town and they started dating in January. Later, said Mokgwaabone, Kareem convinced the woman to leave her job.
"She resigned with immediate effect early in March. The suspect asked her to lend him R170,000,00 on condition that he will pay back the money with interest. Afterwards, the alleged boyfriend disappeared. No arrests made at this stage,” said Mokgwaabone.
Kareem also met his second victim in January at a mall and they started dating.
He is alleged to have asked the victim to lend him money the following month and Kareem.
She gave him all her savings, amounting to R60,000,00 and the suspect disappeared three days later.
“No arrest has been effected. Both Tlhabane and Mogwase victims went to the suspect’s house to check on him, but the house was empty. The suspect is driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with the JH 63 ZF GP or KPK 700 NW.
MoloiH@sowetan.co.za
