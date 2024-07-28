South Africa

19 reported dead in Ethiopia boat accident

By Dawit Endeshaw - 28 July 2024 - 20:49
At least 19 people are dead in Ethiopia after a boat capsized on a river in the country's northwest, a state-run media outlet said on Sunday.

The tragedy occurred in the Amhara region on Saturday as a group of people were crossing the river Tekeze, which partly forms the border between Ethiopia and Eritrea, the state-run Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) reported.

At least 26 people were on board when the accident occurred.

Seven people including a child have been rescued while only two bodies have been retrieved so far, according to EPA.

It was second major incident in Ethiopia in recent days. On Monday, a landslide in the south killed over 250 people.

Reuters

