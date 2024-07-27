South Africa

Top cop condemns killing of eight people at a tavern in Klerksdorp

Suspects robbed patrons of their cellphones

By Gugu Phandle - 27 July 2024 - 11:49
Eight people were killed in a tavern shooting on Saturday.
The provincial commissioner of North West, lt-gen Sello Kwena, has strongly condemned the killing of eight people in the early hours of Saturday at a tavern in Kanana Location in Klerksdorp.

The suspects reportedly arrived at the tavern, randomly fired shots and instantly killed eight people; two women and six men, while several others were injured.

Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the suspects took the tavern’s CCTV system, cash from the till and a snooker table. The suspects further robbed patrons of their cellphones before fleeing the scene.

“Police are still combing through the scene. The motive is yet to be determined and no arrests have been made,” said Mokgwabone.

