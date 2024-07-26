“This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in our collective journey to preserve and celebrate the origins of modern human behaviour and our shared cultural heritage.
“The exceptional preservation of these sites amid the challenges of climate change and rising sea levels stand as testament to our ancestors' resilience, ingenuity and adaptation to environmental changes.
“The integrity and authenticity of these sites have been meticulously preserved through the diligent efforts of international multidisciplinary teams of experts. Their work, grounded in the highest standards of archaeological practice, has ensured the findings remain intact and continue to reveal new insights as research progresses.
“The commitment to protecting these sites under national heritage legislation and comprehensive management frameworks further ensures their preservation for future generations.”
TimesLIVE
SA gets three more World Heritage Sites proclaimed by Unesco
Image: Gallo Images / Dominic Barnardt
The Unesco World Heritage Committee on Friday proclaimed World Heritage status for three sites in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
The three sites are:
“It is with immense pride and gratitude that I accept the prestigious recognition of The Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour: The Pleistocene Occupation Sites of South Africa as a World Heritage Site,” said Western Cape cultural affairs and sport MEC Ricardo Mackenzie.
“This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in our collective journey to preserve and celebrate the origins of modern human behaviour and our shared cultural heritage.
“The exceptional preservation of these sites amid the challenges of climate change and rising sea levels stand as testament to our ancestors' resilience, ingenuity and adaptation to environmental changes.
“The integrity and authenticity of these sites have been meticulously preserved through the diligent efforts of international multidisciplinary teams of experts. Their work, grounded in the highest standards of archaeological practice, has ensured the findings remain intact and continue to reveal new insights as research progresses.
“The commitment to protecting these sites under national heritage legislation and comprehensive management frameworks further ensures their preservation for future generations.”
TimesLIVE
Organisers give People's Race the all clear
Vandalised Sisulu Square to get facelift after neglect
Chancellor House empty after R10m renovation
Heritage agency supported by arts department seeks appeal to prevent sale of Madiba’s personal belongings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos