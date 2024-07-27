“One operation at a time, we must restore the rule of law. Following a major joint operation by home affairs, SA Police Service and other law enforcement authorities, the department is on the ground ensuring that anyone who breached immigration laws is processed through the court. Respect our laws, or there will be consequences,” said minister Schreiber.
In a statement on Saturday, the department said they had already cancelled the irregularly acquired visas and were working with other law enforcement authorities to look at all options – including deportation.
Respect our laws, or there will be consequences – Schreiber on arrest of 95 Libyans
‘We must restore the rule of law’
Image: Brenton Geach
On Saturday, home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said he welcomed the arrest of the 95 Libyans in Mpumalanga – who entered the country with visas that were acquired through misrepresentation in Tunisia.
Mpumalanga police arrested the 95 after uncovering a suspected secret military training camp operating from a farm in White River, on Friday.
Allegations are that the Libyans entered SA in April on study permits. They claimed to be here to study towards being security guards. They were meant to return home in December.
