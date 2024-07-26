Mzamo Buthelezi installed as Inkosi of Buthelezi clan

He said the late traditional prime minister was instrumental in the arranging the marriage of his late parents — Queen Regent Mantfombi kaSobhuza and King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu — as well as his own ascendancy to the Zulu royal throne.
“This day brings chills and I feel like crying. If it wasn’t for the Buthelezi family I would not be here. It was because of the late Prince Buthelezi’s brilliance together with my mother the late Queen Mantfombi that sustained the Zulu kingdom. Umtwana wakaPhindangene brought my mother from Swaziland (to be the late King Zwelithini’s wife) and that is why I am here,” he said.
“He vouched for the truth from the time I was born, he guided me even after I lost my father. The Buthelezi family has always been by my side, making sure that I take the throne. I’m reminding everyone one because some tend to forget. That is why I am saying this moment makes me feel the connection with the Buthelezi ancestors.”
Despite being the minister of public service and administration, Buthelezi called on traditional leaders to fight for their dignity and to not allow the government to think it was above them.
He also challenged KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli to lead the provincial government by example in respecting traditional leadership.
“We don’t want you to think you’re doing us any favours as the government (because) you’re not. Having so much resources, which is our money, should never amount to the government thinking they are bigger than amakhosi to an extent that we are going to be dictated to. Traditional leadership is not ceremonial roles, we have a duty to our people and (we) should be respected.”
Ntuli vowed that the dignity of traditional leadership and lives of people in the rural areas would be prioritised during his tenure,
Buthelezi gave 17 cows — including five to King Misuzulu and four to the Buthelezi family of KwaPhindangene — and four sheep as gifts of appreciation to some of the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.
TimesLIVE
Mzamo Buthelezi installed as Inkosi of Buthelezi clan
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi says his long-awaited recognition as the Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan was a “bittersweet moment” without the late Prince Mangosuthu Buithelezi.
Buthelezi was crowned by AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini as the king of the Buthelezi clan on Friday.
The fully-packed ceremony, which was attended by numerous government officials of the seventh administration, traditional leaders from all regions and hundreds of local residents, took place at Mbongombongweni royal palace in uPhongolo, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Buthelezi said the family was overjoyed to have finally witnessed this occasion, having waited for it for years.
“This is a very special day to us (but also) filled with pain and sorrow. My leadership journey paints a clear picture of the Buthelezi royalty, it has been a journey of tears and sorrow, and also my soul.”
“It’s been 20 years of waiting, seeing all other amakhosi being recognised while nothing was happening in Mbongombongweni. I was meant to be installed in 2020 but Covid-19 delayed it.”
Buthelezi, who is the deputy president of the IFP, said getting this recognition after the death of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was one of the few regrets he had.
“It will not come as a surprise that this day is of mixed emotions to me. A small part of me is happy but the other part is sad. I would be happier if Prince Mangosuthu was here because of how he fought for me to be installed and how he wanted to see this day happen in his lifetime.”
King Misuzulu was also filled with conflicting feelings at the event, acknowledging the late Buthelezi’s impact in his life and the royal house.
He said the late traditional prime minister was instrumental in the arranging the marriage of his late parents — Queen Regent Mantfombi kaSobhuza and King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu — as well as his own ascendancy to the Zulu royal throne.
“This day brings chills and I feel like crying. If it wasn’t for the Buthelezi family I would not be here. It was because of the late Prince Buthelezi’s brilliance together with my mother the late Queen Mantfombi that sustained the Zulu kingdom. Umtwana wakaPhindangene brought my mother from Swaziland (to be the late King Zwelithini’s wife) and that is why I am here,” he said.
“He vouched for the truth from the time I was born, he guided me even after I lost my father. The Buthelezi family has always been by my side, making sure that I take the throne. I’m reminding everyone one because some tend to forget. That is why I am saying this moment makes me feel the connection with the Buthelezi ancestors.”
Despite being the minister of public service and administration, Buthelezi called on traditional leaders to fight for their dignity and to not allow the government to think it was above them.
He also challenged KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli to lead the provincial government by example in respecting traditional leadership.
“We don’t want you to think you’re doing us any favours as the government (because) you’re not. Having so much resources, which is our money, should never amount to the government thinking they are bigger than amakhosi to an extent that we are going to be dictated to. Traditional leadership is not ceremonial roles, we have a duty to our people and (we) should be respected.”
Ntuli vowed that the dignity of traditional leadership and lives of people in the rural areas would be prioritised during his tenure,
Buthelezi gave 17 cows — including five to King Misuzulu and four to the Buthelezi family of KwaPhindangene — and four sheep as gifts of appreciation to some of the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.
TimesLIVE
Zulu king promises to reduce lobola payments as incentive to end GBV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos