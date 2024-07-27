South Africa

Mother of two plans to spoil children and travel after bagging R7.8m Lotto jackpot

27 July 2024 - 11:37
The Western Cape woman claimed her winnings totalling R7,804,904.60 from the Wednesday Lotto draw. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A mother of two who's become a multimillionaire after winning a Lotto jackpot plans to spoil her children, renovate her home and fulfil a long-held dream of travelling.

The Western Cape woman claimed her winnings of R7,804,904.60 from Wednesday's Lotto draw. She bought her ticket on the Standard Bank banking app, with a R60 wager and quick pick selection.

She described the winning as exhilarating and humbling and said this will alleviate the pressure of day-to-day living. 

“Given the rising costs of everything nowadays, even with a job, it gets overwhelming. Winning this money has granted me the freedom to enjoy my job without the stress of making ends meet,” she said.

Ithuba’s CEO, Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“We are very excited for the Lotto Plus 1 winner. It is fulfilling to learn just how much this win will change her life for the better. It is the operator’s intention to avail life-changing jackpots for National Lottery participants. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this winner”, said Mabuza. 

Meanwhile, this Saturday, National Lottery participants stand a chance to win big, with the third-largest Lotto jackpot estimated at R83m.

The largest Lotto jackpot of R110m was won in 2018, followed by an R86m jackpot in 2022.

