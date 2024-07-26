South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in high court

By TimesLIVE - 26 July 2024 - 10:55

Courtesy of SABC News

The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues on Friday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link

The state's claim that singer Kelly Khumalo had received two phone calls from one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial prior to the ...
1 day ago

Defence in Meyiwa trial questions validity of state witness' phone records

Defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have threatened to lay criminal charges against state witnesses who compiled evidence based on cellphone ...
1 day ago

‘Mncube’s phone not in Vosloorus when Senzo was killed'

Cellphone records presented to court show that a phone belonging to the man the state believes killed Senzo Meyiwa left Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, about ...
2 days ago

