Chief justice Raymond Zondo is on Friday presenting the 2022/23 Annual Judiciary Report.
This is Zondo’s last occasion presenting the report ahead of his retirement in August.
WATCH LIVE | Chief justice Zondo presents Annual Judiciary Report
