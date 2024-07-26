South Africa

WATCH | Chief justice Zondo presents Annual Judiciary Report

By TimesLIVE - 26 July 2024 - 11:13

Courtesy of SABC News

Chief justice Raymond Zondo is on Friday presenting the 2022/23 Annual Judiciary Report.

This is Zondo’s last occasion presenting the report ahead of his retirement in August.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa appoints Maya as SA's first woman chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mandisa Maya as chief justice.
News
21 hours ago

DA interdicts Hlophe from serving on JSC

The DA has filed an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court to interdict the MK party's parliamentary leader Dr John Hlope from taking up a ...
News
3 days ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Ethics must matter in picking MPs

Fifty-eight members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party are set to be sworn in today as members of parliament after their boycott of the first sitting of ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Thatho Moncho's cancer spreads after losing out on radiation treatment
Dorcas "Didi" Lekganyane's life cut short