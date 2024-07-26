Mpumalanga police have arrested 95 Libyan nationals after uncovering a suspected secret military training camp operating from a farm in White River.
Allegations are that the Libyans entered SA in April on study permits. They claimed to be here to study towards being security guards. They were meant to return home in December.
Police said when they arrived at the farm they found the men housed in military tents. Military training equipment was also found including licensed firearms, they said.
Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Jackie Macie, who was at the scene, said the discovery was concerning and also a threat to the security of the country.
“We are very worried as the province; this is a serious operation in this farm.
“These people violated the Immigration Act and also the purpose of their visas as they came here citing to study security but from what we are seeing here this is a straight military base.
“This is a threat to the security of the province and that of the country hence we have to arrest them, and the relevant departments must take over and return them to their country.”
“We believe there's more to this hence we need to find out the sponsors for this. Again, our information suggests that there's more secret military bases in the province, especially around Badplaas and eMalahleni,” said Macie.
Police uncover suspected secret military training camp in Mpumalanga
95 Libyan nationals are charged with contravention of the immigration act
Image: Mandla Khoza
Mpumalanga police have arrested 95 Libyan nationals after uncovering a suspected secret military training camp operating from a farm in White River.
Allegations are that the Libyans entered SA in April on study permits. They claimed to be here to study towards being security guards. They were meant to return home in December.
Police said when they arrived at the farm they found the men housed in military tents. Military training equipment was also found including licensed firearms, they said.
Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Jackie Macie, who was at the scene, said the discovery was concerning and also a threat to the security of the country.
“We are very worried as the province; this is a serious operation in this farm.
“These people violated the Immigration Act and also the purpose of their visas as they came here citing to study security but from what we are seeing here this is a straight military base.
“This is a threat to the security of the province and that of the country hence we have to arrest them, and the relevant departments must take over and return them to their country.”
“We believe there's more to this hence we need to find out the sponsors for this. Again, our information suggests that there's more secret military bases in the province, especially around Badplaas and eMalahleni,” said Macie.
The operation was carried out by the Mpumalanga SAPS, the ProvJoint structure, the department of home affairs, the police intelligence and PSiRA.
According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the place where the men were arrested is an accredited training institution for people who want to become security guards.
She said police intelligence had kept an eye on the place for a while and they decided to pounce today.
There, she said, they also found dagga, cocaine and other drugs.
National police commissioner General Fanie Masemola said police will leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of what kind of activities have been taking place on the farm.
“Some of the other drugs found in their possession are being sent to the SAPS forensic science laboratory in Pretoria to identify them as illegal substances. The safety and security of our citizens is of paramount importance and the SAPS remains committed to dealing decisively with transnational organised crime”, said Masemola.
Courtesy of SABC News
Spokesperson of the Mpumalanga police Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the men are to be charged with contravention of the Immigration Act and more charges should their investigation give them more information.
“As we speak they are being taken to the police station to be charged, first charges will be immigration then more are to be added as the investigation continues,” said Mdhluli.
WATCH | Family, friends smuggle contraband items for inmates – Popcru
Police seize counterfeit goods worth more than R15m in raid in Joburg CBD
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos